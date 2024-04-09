Swipe (SXP) Price Up 9.1% This Week

Swipe (SXP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Over the last week, Swipe has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar. Swipe has a market cap of $279.56 million and $22.17 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swipe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000674 BTC on major exchanges.
Swipe Profile
Swipe was first traded on August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 600,028,687 coins and its circulating supply is 600,036,968 coins. The official message board for Swipe is blog.solar.org. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swipe’s official website is solar.org.
Buying and Selling Swipe
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.
