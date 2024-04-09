Sather Financial Group Inc Sells 1,936 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Sather Financial Group Inc lessened its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 97,937 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 3.1% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $41,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in Mastercard by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 2,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 27,538 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,745,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,576 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,349,000 after buying an additional 7,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 1,602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on MA. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $481.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total value of $43,072.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total value of $3,829,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,003,217.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total transaction of $43,072.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,628 shares of company stock worth $23,309,067 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $6.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $472.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,217,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,769. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $470.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $430.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $357.58 and a 52 week high of $490.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Further Reading

