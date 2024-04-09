Stone Point Wealth LLC Has $510,000 Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Stone Point Wealth LLC decreased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $393,000. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 77,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 42,301 shares in the last quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE BMY traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,486,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,196,309. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $47.58 and a 52 week high of $70.93. The firm has a market cap of $104.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 50.95%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 62.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

