Stone Point Wealth LLC Trims Stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Stone Point Wealth LLC cut its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,989 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PGX. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,679,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,679,904. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $10.14 and a 52-week high of $12.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average of $11.36.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

