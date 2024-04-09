Stone Point Wealth LLC Cuts Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Stone Point Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHF. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 306,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,322,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 148,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 108,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 40,160 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 175,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 36,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab International Equity ETF stock remained flat at $38.84 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,964,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,741,125. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $32.29 and a 12 month high of $39.13. The company has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.09.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

