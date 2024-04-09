Stone Point Wealth LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Stone Point Wealth LLC trimmed its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $106.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,309,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,098,142. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.70. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.74 and a one year high of $110.93.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.