Stone Point Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Stone Point Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cordant Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 832.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,226,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,859. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.57 and a one year high of $62.24.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

