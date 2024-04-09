Stone Point Wealth LLC Has $1.45 Million Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Stone Point Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 37.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,536 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 10,564 shares during the quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 82,725 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,815,000 after buying an additional 16,085 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 478,744 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,439,000 after acquiring an additional 6,606 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $52,771,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.80. The stock had a trading volume of 5,598,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,299,351. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.30. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $92.02.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 87.90%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,842.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDT. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.91.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

