Stone Point Wealth LLC Has $1.74 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Stone Point Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Rollins Financial grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,325,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,692,548. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.35 and a 200 day moving average of $50.26. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.93 and a 12 month high of $50.51.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.