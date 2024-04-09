Alpha Finance Lab Reaches Market Capitalization of $182.40 Million (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000264 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a market capitalization of $182.40 million and $15.56 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Alpha Finance Lab alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000620 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000032 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00014412 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00005070 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is stellaxyz.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stella (ALPHA), formerly known as Alpha Venture DAO, is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform focused on cross-chain interoperability. It allows users and developers to operate on multiple blockchain networks. The platform’s native token, ALPHA, plays a crucial role in governance and functionality. Stella was created by blockchain and finance professionals, including Tascha Punyaneramitdee and Nipun Pitimanaaree. The ALPHA token is used for governance, enabling token holders to vote on proposals, and for staking, allowing them to earn transaction fees and enhance security.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Finance Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Finance Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.