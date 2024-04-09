The Root Network Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $76.94 Million (ROOT)

The Root Network (ROOT) traded down 21% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 9th. During the last seven days, The Root Network has traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar. The Root Network has a market cap of $76.94 million and $18.27 million worth of The Root Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Root Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0741 or 0.00000107 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About The Root Network

The Root Network’s genesis date was February 28th, 2023. The Root Network’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,038,925,778 tokens. The official message board for The Root Network is linktr.ee/futureverse. The official website for The Root Network is www.therootnetwork.com. The Root Network’s official Twitter account is @therootnetwork.

Buying and Selling The Root Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Root Network (ROOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. The Root Network has a current supply of 12,000,000,000 with 1,038,925,778 in circulation. The last known price of The Root Network is 0.07611957 USD and is down -18.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $13,131,382.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.therootnetwork.com/.”

