Stone Point Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Stone Point Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APH. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total transaction of $10,467,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,391,200.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 305,000 shares of company stock worth $31,846,050 over the last 90 days. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.91.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:APH traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,070,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,697,128. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.30. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $72.00 and a twelve month high of $119.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.14 and a 200 day moving average of $96.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

