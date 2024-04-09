Stone Point Wealth LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Stone Point Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,170 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Stone Point Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.88. 8,886,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,905,337. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.34 and a 200 day moving average of $71.56. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $67.99 and a 12-month high of $74.38.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2163 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

