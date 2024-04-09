Stone Point Wealth LLC Sells 1,502 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Stone Point Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the quarter. Agilent Technologies comprises about 1.3% of Stone Point Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $3,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of A. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Heidi Fields sold 1,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total transaction of $239,315.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,976 shares in the company, valued at $7,935,235.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total value of $417,095.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,957.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Heidi Fields sold 1,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total value of $239,315.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,935,235.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,610 shares of company stock worth $9,220,333.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of A traded up $2.94 on Tuesday, reaching $147.40. 873,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,608,772. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.14. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.80 and a 52-week high of $151.58. The stock has a market cap of $43.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.11.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on A. UBS Group boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $163.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.71.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

