Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Position Increased by Stone Point Wealth LLC

Stone Point Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 5.0% of Stone Point Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $12,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5,924.9% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 467,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,462,000 after acquiring an additional 459,949 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 945.2% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,721,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,714,000 after purchasing an additional 231,256 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 120,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.80. 2,349,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,434,291. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $163.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.69. The firm has a market cap of $112.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.