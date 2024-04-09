Keener Financial Planning LLC Buys New Position in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE)

Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKIE. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 519,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,908,000 after purchasing an additional 18,343 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 40.7% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 27,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 8,104 shares in the last quarter.

BKIE stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.39. 24,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,673. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.46 and its 200 day moving average is $69.57. The firm has a market cap of $509.57 million, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.90. BNY Mellon International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $61.90 and a twelve month high of $76.87.

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

About BNY Mellon International Equity ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.5666 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (BKIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-caps in the Developed Markets outside of US. BKIE was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

