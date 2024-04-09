Keener Financial Planning LLC Makes New Investment in ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM)

Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DDM. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 319.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000.

ProShares Ultra Dow30 Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA DDM traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,274. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.38. ProShares Ultra Dow30 has a twelve month low of $58.76 and a twelve month high of $87.67.

ProShares Ultra Dow30 Profile

The ProShares Ultra Dow30 (DDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Industrial Average index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to the price-weighted Dow Jones Industrial Average, which includes 30 of the largest and most stable US companies. DDM was launched on Jun 19, 2006 and is managed by ProShares.

