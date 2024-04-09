Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD Has $2.83 Million Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises approximately 2.8% of Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optas LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 10,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 9,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 283.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 513,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,288,000 after buying an additional 379,378 shares during the period. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 9,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.03.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE BAC traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $37.73. 29,588,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,269,109. The firm has a market cap of $297.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.82. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $38.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.27%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

