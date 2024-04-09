Keener Financial Planning LLC Purchases New Stake in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKMC)

Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKMC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKMC. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF by 957.6% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 49,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after buying an additional 45,207 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,387,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 359,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,921,000 after acquiring an additional 14,486 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 144,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,743,000 after acquiring an additional 9,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $317,000.

Shares of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.36. 6,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,080. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.58. The stock has a market cap of $497.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.98. BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $74.82 and a 12 month high of $99.34.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (BKMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US mid-cap stocks that covers the bottom 10-30% market capitalization. BKMC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

