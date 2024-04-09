Williams & Novak LLC Acquires Shares of 279 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Williams & Novak LLC bought a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 122,794.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,050,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664,177 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 113,495.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,327,217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,140,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324,288 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 49,919.1% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,437,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,559 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Broadcom by 43.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,025,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,343,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,755 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $8.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,327.83. 903,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,988,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $601.29 and a 52-week high of $1,438.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.76, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,291.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,092.43.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 11th. TD Cowen raised shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,255.18.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Broadcom

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total value of $2,624,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,096 shares in the company, valued at $220,583,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,276,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total value of $2,624,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,583,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,310 shares of company stock worth $32,840,567 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.