SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.15-0.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $275-325 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $311.51 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on SMART Global from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Get SMART Global alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SMART Global

SMART Global Price Performance

SGH stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.92. 1,407,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,905. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.89 and its 200 day moving average is $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.11. SMART Global has a 12-month low of $12.66 and a 12-month high of $29.99.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. SMART Global had a positive return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 15.14%. The business had revenue of $274.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that SMART Global will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at SMART Global

In related news, Director Penny Herscher sold 2,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $57,115.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,568.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Penny Herscher sold 2,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $57,115.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,713 shares in the company, valued at $287,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total value of $156,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,682,895.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,928 shares of company stock valued at $323,897. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SMART Global by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,835,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,387,000 after purchasing an additional 810,022 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SMART Global by 13.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,966,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,145,000 after purchasing an additional 356,735 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SMART Global by 323.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,563,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,012 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SMART Global by 93.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,369,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,375,000 after purchasing an additional 662,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in SMART Global by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,062,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,441,000 after acquiring an additional 525,616 shares during the period.

About SMART Global

(Get Free Report)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.