9,922 Shares in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Purchased by Keener Financial Planning LLC

Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,922 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its position in American Airlines Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the third quarter worth about $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the airline’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AAL shares. TD Cowen upgraded American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn raised American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised American Airlines Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.53.

American Airlines Group stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.95. 27,783,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,063,867. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.71 and a 200 day moving average of $13.53. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $19.08.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.18. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $13.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

