Keener Financial Planning LLC Makes New Investment in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica during the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its stake in Comerica by 161.7% during the fourth quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 89,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,970,000 after buying an additional 55,028 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Comerica news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $160,013.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,840.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $160,013.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,460 shares in the company, valued at $920,840.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $88,298.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at $454,276.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMA. Argus cut shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Comerica from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Comerica from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.61.

Shares of NYSE:CMA traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,166,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130,496. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.27. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $28.40 and a 52-week high of $57.39.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.07 million. Comerica had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 19.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.10%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

