Keener Financial Planning LLC Purchases Shares of 2,278 BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC)

Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKLC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,512,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000.

Get BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF alerts:

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA BKLC traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $98.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,827. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.70. BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $75.06 and a 52-week high of $99.97.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Increases Dividend

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.3322 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

(Free Report)

The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.