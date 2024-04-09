Keener Financial Planning LLC Takes Position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG)

Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 60,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 14,985 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000.

BKAG traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $41.43. 88,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,314. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.27. BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF has a one year low of $39.22 and a one year high of $42.99.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1479 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (BKAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Total Return index. The fund tracks a broad index of US investment-grade fixed income securities, including Treasurys, agencies, CMBS, ABS and corporates. BKAG was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

