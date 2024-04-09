Keener Financial Planning LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 98,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,689,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 8.3% of Keener Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after purchasing an additional 737,665,005 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,237.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,322,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,015 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 313.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,823,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,354 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $120,140,000. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,960 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

IJR stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,128,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,465,902. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $111.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.93 and a 200 day moving average of $101.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

