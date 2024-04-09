Hemington Wealth Management Sells 50 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Hemington Wealth Management cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Hemington Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Motco boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $476.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,528,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,317,247. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $370.92 and a 12 month high of $483.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $467.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $433.83.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.