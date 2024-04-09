OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $34.80

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $34.80 and last traded at $34.83, with a volume of 55642 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.05.

OMRON Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.74 and a 200 day moving average of $41.15. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.82 and a beta of 1.13.

OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter. OMRON had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 3.89%. On average, analysts predict that OMRON Co. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OMRON

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMRNY. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of OMRON by 37.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OMRON in the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OMRON by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,242,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,692,000 after purchasing an additional 125,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, device and module solutions, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, motion and drives, robotics, energy conservation, power supplies, and automation system products.

