Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $16.17

Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.17 and last traded at $16.25, with a volume of 62008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.58.

Sysmex Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 0.66.

Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $770.84 million for the quarter. Sysmex had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 10.25%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sysmex Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sysmex

Sysmex Corporation engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. It offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs. The company also provides automated urine particle analyzers; automated blood coagulation analyzers; automated immunochemistry systems, which perform assays on minute sample quantities, as well as reagents to test for infectious disease and tumor markers; and flow cytometers to perform analysis in diagnosing leukemia, malignant lymphoma, and HIV/AIDS.

