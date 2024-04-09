Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Sets New 12-Month High at $303.42

Shares of Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $303.42 and last traded at $297.60, with a volume of 4407 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $294.00.

Ashtead Group Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $276.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.89.

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.09. Ashtead Group had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 16.64%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ashtead Group plc will post 15.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.