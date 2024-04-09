Investors Purchase High Volume of Wayfair Call Options (NYSE:W)

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 37,240 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 62% compared to the typical volume of 22,933 call options.

Wayfair Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:W traded up $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.32. 3,037,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,268,134. Wayfair has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $90.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 3.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.12.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wayfair will post -3.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wayfair

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wayfair

In other Wayfair news, insider Jon Blotner sold 3,492 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $175,787.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,118 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,616,820.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 1,700 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $88,434.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,437 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,912,072.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,664 shares of company stock valued at $4,548,627 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of W. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

W has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.21.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

