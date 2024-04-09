Brambles (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $21.22

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.22 and last traded at $21.10, with a volume of 12477 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.09.
Brambles Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.99 and a 200 day moving average of $18.67.
Brambles Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.2831 dividend. This is a positive change from Brambles’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th.
About Brambles
Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. It operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. The company engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.
