Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $38.73

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.73 and last traded at $36.98, with a volume of 39118 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.11.

Disco Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.42.

Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $521.41 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Disco Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

About Disco

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws. The company also offers precision processing tools, such as dicing blades, grinding wheels, and dry polishing wheels; and other products, such as accessory equipment.

