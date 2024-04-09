Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co Takes Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 86,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,243,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in shares of RTX by 94.5% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,918,000 after acquiring an additional 156,550 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in RTX by 9.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in RTX by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in RTX by 53.1% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 12,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in RTX by 1.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,038,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.60. The stock had a trading volume of 9,652,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,366,151. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $135.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.88. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $104.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.82.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 105.36%.

In other RTX news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $33,995.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,769.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $33,995.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,769.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,785 shares of company stock worth $3,448,188. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.76.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

