My DeFi Pet (DPET) Price Hits $0.0614

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $2.56 million and approximately $60,511.92 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0614 or 0.00000089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000032 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000268 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00014336 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00005095 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,657,911 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

