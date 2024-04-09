Siacoin (SC) Trading Up 3.5% This Week

Siacoin (SC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Siacoin has a market cap of $536.17 million and $17.36 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Siacoin has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0094 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69,058.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $677.36 or 0.00980856 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $98.29 or 0.00142335 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00008423 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.01 or 0.00047798 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.20 or 0.00191431 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00046656 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.71 or 0.00138587 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 56,974,545,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,949,903,050 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

