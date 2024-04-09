DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:KSM)

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0273 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.55. 51,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,644. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.41. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $9.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 9,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.74 per share, for a total transaction of $81,745.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,584,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,849,884.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders purchased 24,711 shares of company stock worth $217,530 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $300,000. 53.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

