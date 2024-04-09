CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:IGR)

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Price Performance

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,281. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,200 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 28.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,692 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 6,999 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 117.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 48,033 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 25,952 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,992 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 8,934 shares during the last quarter.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

