A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Plans $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%.

A. O. Smith has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 30 consecutive years. A. O. Smith has a dividend payout ratio of 29.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect A. O. Smith to earn $4.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.2%.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.47. 1,251,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,633. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.25. A. O. Smith has a fifty-two week low of $63.88 and a fifty-two week high of $89.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.09.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.89 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 24,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $2,048,020.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,728,072.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other A. O. Smith news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total transaction of $836,990.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,176.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 24,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $2,048,020.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,728,072.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,631 shares of company stock valued at $8,042,535 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 39.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 15.2% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

