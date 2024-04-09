PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Position Lifted by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.3% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.18. 1,689,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,785,868. The company has a market cap of $233.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Argus cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.83.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

