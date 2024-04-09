Optas LLC Cuts Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Optas LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,801 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 0.7% of Optas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Optas LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MA. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its holdings in Mastercard by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 8.4% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $8.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $470.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,190,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,416,029. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $357.58 and a one year high of $490.00. The company has a market capitalization of $438.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $470.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $430.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total value of $3,829,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $20,003,217.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total transaction of $43,072.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total transaction of $3,829,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,003,217.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,628 shares of company stock worth $23,309,067 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $481.95.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

