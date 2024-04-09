Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stake Boosted by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,538 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 1.6% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $11,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,759,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,632,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,477 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,509,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,640 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $3,308,223,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,075,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,593,025,000 after acquiring an additional 251,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,420,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,311,670,000 after purchasing an additional 318,077 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Trading Down 1.9 %

MA traded down $9.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $469.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,458,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,419,964. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $357.58 and a fifty-two week high of $490.00. The stock has a market cap of $438.09 billion, a PE ratio of 39.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $470.65 and its 200-day moving average is $430.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total transaction of $7,632,649.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at $5,832,644.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total transaction of $6,230,132.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $21,388,649.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total transaction of $7,632,649.78. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,832,644.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,628 shares of company stock valued at $23,309,067. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $535.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $510.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $481.95.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

