Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Makes New $509,000 Investment in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $472,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 614,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,730,000 after purchasing an additional 7,431 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Spence Asset Management raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
SHY stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,641,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,579,355. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.69 and a 200 day moving average of $81.53. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $82.60.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
