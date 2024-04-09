Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Invests $4.11 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 26,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,105,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 1.4% of Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 172,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,288,000 after buying an additional 11,299 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4,426.9% in the 4th quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 79,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,472,000 after purchasing an additional 77,294 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,060.5% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 20,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 18,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

RSP traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, reaching $167.56. The stock had a trading volume of 5,461,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,542,518. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $169.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.12 and a 200-day moving average of $153.15. The company has a market capitalization of $47.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.