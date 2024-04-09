PrairieView Partners LLC Acquires 688 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.5% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 261,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,356,000 after buying an additional 8,918 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 229,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after buying an additional 5,624 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,210,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 141,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,669,000 after buying an additional 10,581 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.42. 836,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,231,855. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.42 and its 200-day moving average is $44.57. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $49.54. The stock has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

