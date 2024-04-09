Keener Financial Planning LLC Takes $11.31 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 242,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 8.7% of Keener Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Keener Financial Planning LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Tortoise LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 68,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seaside Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SPYV traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,177,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,695,103. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $39.51 and a one year high of $50.20. The company has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.34 and its 200-day moving average is $45.43.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.