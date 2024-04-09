Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co Purchases Shares of 4,240 Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $889,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.3 %

Honeywell International stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $198.41. 1,845,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,019,828. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.56. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $210.87.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.11.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.