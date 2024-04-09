Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co Purchases Shares of 22,544 SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 351.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 276.8% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of KRE traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.35. 8,437,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,915,396. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.94. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $34.52 and a 1-year high of $54.47.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

