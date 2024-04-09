Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co Purchases New Stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,696,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 862.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 274.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

JNK traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.42. 6,702,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,382,986. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $87.79 and a one year high of $95.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.92.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

