Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co Acquires New Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 122.2% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total transaction of $503,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,397 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

GPC stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.49. 609,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $126.35 and a 1 year high of $174.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.99. The company has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.94.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Genuine Parts

About Genuine Parts

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.